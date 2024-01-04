Increasingly cold winter weather expected in Germany

Relief is in sight for the flood areas in Germany from the weekend. "The precipitation in the plagued flood areas is decreasing more and more and turning into snow," announced the German Weather Service (DWD) in Offenbach on Thursday. Winter is returning and it is getting colder. The DWD was unable to estimate what effects the sub-zero temperatures will have on the flooded areas. Whether it will be icy depends on the flow velocities of the water surfaces, among other things.

For the time being, however, it will be the usual weather in many places on Friday with rain and relatively mild temperatures of up to plus ten degrees on the Upper Rhine. It will be mostly dry between the Main and Danube rivers, and the sun will shine for longer periods in the south-east. Some snow will fall between and north of Hamburg and Berlin.

On Saturday, temperatures will drop to minus three to plus six degrees, with precipitation increasingly falling as snow. It may snow heavily in the southeast above 600 to 800 meters. In the night to Sunday, snowfall is possible south of the Danube and in the Bavarian Forest down to low altitudes. During the day, there will be heavy snowfall in the south in places, with 10 to 20 centimetres of fresh snow possible, and even up to 40 centimetres in the Alps. With temperatures between minus five and plus two degrees, it will be significantly colder once again.

At the beginning of next week, the snowfall will also leave Germany, but permafrost will return in many places. At night, it could be minus 15 degrees in the mountains.

