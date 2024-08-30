- Increased number of juvenile offenders faced judicial consequences in Rhineland-Palatinate

In the Rhineland-Palatinate region, the number of juveniles facing convictions saw a notable jump. The figure stood at 1,229 in 2023, marking a considerable rise from the 981 convicted youngsters in 2022, as Justice Minister Herbert Mertin (FDP) revealed during a presentation of criminal prosecution statistics in Mainz. The statistics also indicated a rise in convictions for violent crimes, infractions against personal autonomy, and right-wing extremist offenses.

Though the data doesn't explicitly provide details on right-wing extremist crimes, the ministry posited that a substantial chunk of individual offenses might belong to this category. These could encompass acts challenging the democratic constitutional state or inciting hatred, among other things.

Last year, Rhineland-Palatinate saw a total of 30,129 convictions, marking a 0.9% increase from 2022. Males accounted for 81.5% of the convicted individuals in 2023.

The Justice Minister responsible for this revelation is Herbert Mertin from the FDP party. Despite the lack of specific data, the ministry suspects that a significant portion of the rise in individual offenses could be attributed to right-wing extremist crimes.

