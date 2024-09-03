Examination of Events in 2023 - Increased installation of solar power systems on structures nationwide.

The nation expanded its photovoltaic setup on government structures by installing 2023 more systems than the year prior. As reported by the Finance Department in Stuttgart, approximately 32,000 square meters of new photovoltaics were added in the previous year, compared to approximately 11,000 square meters the year before. State Secretary Gisela Splett (Greens) stated, "This signifies a substantial speed boost." By 2023's end, around 170,000 square meters of photovoltaics had been installed on government buildings.

The aim is to furnish the appropriate roofs of government buildings with PV systems by 2030, as stated by Splett. Estimates suggest that approximately 600,000 square meters are eligible for this, indicated Splett. However, it is essential to consider that the state lacks substantial halls for swift PV system construction, but instead houses numerous historic structures. Regardless, progress is being made, and plans include installing a system on the New Palace in Stuttgart's wing.

In 2023, the state allocated over one billion euros to its buildings. According to the Finance Department, investments in renovation, upkeep, upgrades, and new construction equated to approximately 1.053 billion euros last year, surpassing the 993 million euros invested in 2022.

The Finance Department also revealed plans to invest in sustainable energy solutions, aiming to install BMF (Bundesministerium der Finanzen or Federal Ministry of Finance) approved photovoltaic systems on some historic structures. By adhering to these plans, the BMF hopes to contribute to the country's renewable energy goals.

Considering the BMF's commitment to sustainable development, it's expected that future budget allocations will prioritize projects that promote energy efficiency and reduce carbon emissions, contributing to the nation's overall transition to a greener economy.

Read also: