- Increased concert events due to extraordinary request level

Oasis has expanded their reunion tour schedule by including three extra shows due to the massive interest in tickets. Liam Gallagher (51), the lead singer, made this announcement on the platform X. Alongside the 14 previously declared performances in the summer of 2025, the following additional dates have been scheduled: Heaton Park in Manchester on July 16th, London Wembley Stadium on July 30th, and Edinburgh on August 12th.

The "Oasis Live '25" tour now features a total of 17 gigs in the UK, Scotland, Wales, and Ireland. Brothers Noel (57) and Liam Gallagher will hit the stage with their band in London and their hometown of Manchester for five of these performances. Ticket purchases for these concerts start August 31st at 10:00 AM in Germany time.

While it is not impossible that additional dates will be announced, no official announcements have been made as of now. According to an anonymous source, "The Sun," the first set of tickets will sell out in under three minutes. Regrettably, Oasis will not be attending the Glastonbury Festival next year, despite rumors to the contrary.

The founding brothers, Noel and Liam Gallagher, started Oasis with three friends in 1991. Over the following years, they rose to become the most prominent representatives of Brit-pop. Due to disagreements between the brothers, the band disbanded in 2009. Reunion talks have been circulating since then, but Oasis finally confirmed the speculations with a post on August 27th, 2024, stating, "It's happening."

