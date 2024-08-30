Skip to content
Increase in Trainee Count in the Database, yet Significant Workforce Deficit in the Organization

According to the "SZ," sourcing enough personnel for signal boxes is currently challenging, as reported by DB in an internal presentation. This predicament leads to temporary signal box vacancies, causing control center interruptions and track disruptions. The issues are most prevalent in Stuttgart and Magdeburg's regions as of now.

The problems escalated in 2022, with 688 signal box interruptions occurring in 2021, as per "SZ" citing Federal Network Agency documents sent to DB. The figure jumped to 4165 hours of signal box downtime due to staffing shortages in 2022. In just the first half of 2023, there were 2459 such incidents.

Despite the deficit, DB has consistently hired more trainees annually. Breaking a record in 2019, the company onboarded 4200 trainees. This figure has consistently risen ever since, as per the company. Most of the incoming talent is trained to become train drivers.

Martin Seiler, DB's personnel board member, stated, "We're pulling back financially, but we're also committed to investing heavily in our young talent." He assured the trainees of job security post completing their final exams.

DB selected 6000 trainees from 120,000 applicants. The number of applicants also increased by 15% from the previous year, marking an all-time high. Seiler also highlighted DB trainees' impressive completion rate: 84%, compared to the national average of 70%.

From September 2nd, around 900 prospective train drivers, around 900 railway employees in train traffic control (formerly station masters), and 750 electronics technician trainees will start their journeys at the company.

In total, DB trains around 15,000 individuals, positioning itself as one of Germany's top training providers. This year, DB also plans to hire approximately 25,000 additional employees.

The record-breaking number of trainees DB onboarded in 2019 was 4200, a significant increase from previous years. This continuous effort to hire more trainees has enabled DB to mitigate some of the record-breaking signal box interruptions caused by staffing shortages.

