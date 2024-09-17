Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
PoliticsNewsThe progress

Increase in Nitrous Oxide Toxicity - Rising instances of unconsciousness and nerve damage

 and  Mark Rodriguez
1 min read
Rise in Incidences of Laughter Gas Intoxication and Associated Brain Harm
Rise in Incidences of Laughter Gas Intoxication and Associated Brain Harm

Increase in Nitrous Oxide Toxicity - Rising instances of unconsciousness and nerve damage

There's been a surge in instances of Lachgas intoxications in Germany. The Poison Information Centre North (PIC North) situated at the University Medical Centre Göttingen noted a substantial hike in the misuse of this laughing gas, often through inhalation from helium balloons, within Northern Germany last year. Prior to 2023, they would typically receive only 2 to 3 calls per year about this matter. However, this figure skyrocketed to 19 in 2023. By August this year, they've already received 27 calls reporting health issues stemming from laughing gas use.

The gravity of these intoxications has also been on the rise. PIC North has reported a rise in the number of unconscious individuals following laughing gas inhalation, as well as instances of nerve damage and paralysis among chronic users.

The progress in Lachgas intoxications in Germany has led to a concerning rise in the number of calls to the Poison Information Centre North. As a result, they've reported an increase in severe health issues, such as unconsciousness and nerve damage, among individuals misusing this gas.

Read also:

Comments

Related

Hezbollah experiences a cyber assault through Pager platform.
Politics

Hezbollah experiences a cyber assault through Pager platform.

Hezbollah experiences a cyber assault through Pager platform. The simultaneous detonation of numerous pagers in Lebanon, as observed by specialists, serves as a showcase of Israel's power, even though Jerusalem's government hasn't publicly acknowledged responsibility. This incident is embarrassing for Hezbollah, as it reveals

 and  Hanna Hofmann
Members Public

Latest

Mats Hummels now has a different manager.
Sport

Mats Hummels now has a different manager.

Mats Hummels now has a different manager. Mats Hummels' potential new team, AS Roma, won't be welcoming Edin Terzic or Thomas Tuchel. Instead, they've appointed Croatian coach Ivan Juric as their new boss, just after sacking legendary figure Daniele De Rossi. The Roma board officialized

 and  Mark Rodriguez
Members Public
Hezbollah experiences a cyber assault through Pager platform.
Politics

Hezbollah experiences a cyber assault through Pager platform.

Hezbollah experiences a cyber assault through Pager platform. The simultaneous detonation of numerous pagers in Lebanon, as observed by specialists, serves as a showcase of Israel's power, even though Jerusalem's government hasn't publicly acknowledged responsibility. This incident is embarrassing for Hezbollah, as it reveals

 and  Hanna Hofmann
Members Public