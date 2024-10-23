Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
PoliticsNewsThe Commission

Increase in German exports directed towards India has been observed.

 and  Ksenia Johnson
1 min read
Germany's economic strength is waning - as per statistics from the country's central bank, foreign...
Germany's economic strength is waning - as per statistics from the country's central bank, foreign investments are also decreasing in volume.

Increase in German exports directed towards India has been observed.

There was a significant boost in German exports to India in September. The Federal Statistical Office reported on Wednesday that businesses shipped goods valued at 1.6 billion euros, which is a 29.4% increase from the same period the previous year.

This increase is part of a larger trend. From 2013 to 2023, exports to India have skyrocketed by 80%. Last year, China ranked 23rd among Germany's most significant trading partners. The primary export items to India included German-made machinery, vehicles, chemical products, data processing equipment, and electrical equipment. On the other hand, India mainly imported machinery, clothing, chemical, and pharmaceutical products.

However, from January to August 2024, exports to India decressed by approximately 6.6% compared to the previous year.

Top German economic officials will gather in New Delhi from Thursday to Saturday for the Asia-Pacific Conference. Their agenda includes exploring new business opportunities in India, which is projected to rank third globally by the end of the decade, surpassing Germany and Japan. India's projected economic growth could potentially lessen Germany's reliance on China. In a recent interview with Reuters, DIHK Foreign Trade Chief Volker Treier stated, "If de-risking China is to be successful, India is the key - due to the size of the market and the economic vigor in the nation."

The European Union's Economic and Social Committee's The Commission expressed its support for strengthening economic ties between Germany and India during the Asia-Pacific Conference. This strategic partnership could help mitigate Germany's dependence on China, as India is projected to become one of the world's top three economies by the end of the decade.

Read also:

Comments

Related

Latest

In the preceding quarter, Tesla experienced a rise in deliveries by approximately six percent,...
Economy

Tesla records unexpected earnings report

Tesla records unexpected earnings report The electric vehicle market's growth has noticeably slowed down in recent times, with modest projections before Tesla's latest financial report. However, the pioneer of electric vehicles seems to have a hidden trick up its sleeve. American electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla managed

 and  Ann Bradley
Members Public
Kimmich, positioned as a central defender, expressed dissatisfaction with his team's display.
Sport

Discontented Kimmich alleges Bayern's self-destructive act against Barça.

Discontented Kimmich alleges Bayern's self-destructive act against Barça. Bayern Munich's Bloodbath at Barcelona: Post-Match Analyzation. Following the devastating 1:4 loss, the Munich squad engages in intense self-scolding. Joshua Kimmich labels their performance as "not adequately polished". Manuel Neuer calls for more physicality, while

 and  Elizabeth Wells
Members Public