Crime statistics - Increase in domestic burglaries in NRW continues

The increase in burglaries and attempted burglaries in North Rhine-Westphalia continues. In the first ten months of this year, the police registered 23,080 burglaries and attempted burglaries in homes. This was almost 23 percent more than in the same period last year and almost as many as in the entire previous year (23,500), according to figures from the State Criminal Police Office (LKA).

Compared to the half-year figures, where the increase was still 28 percent, the rise slowed somewhat in the second half of the year. The clearance rate in October was around 16 percent, compared to almost 13 percent in the same month last year. The figures are provisional and may differ from the later, quality-assured annual statistics.

Source: www.stern.de