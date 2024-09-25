Incorrectly, the Australian Meteorological Bureau emitted a tsunami alert.

Mixed-Up Alerts in Australia: The Australian Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) mistakenly delivered a tsunami alert for the nation's east coast. The alert, applicable to New South Wales, Queensland, Victoria, and Tasmania, was broadcasted as a push notification on the BOM weather app and other warning applications at dawn - despite being merely a trial run.

As clarified by the weather agency later, "The alerts were inadvertently forwarded to the public during our software tests for the tsunami warning system." They were subsequently withdrawn. "We acknowledge the confusion introduced by this trial and sincerely apologize for any resulting panic," the agency mentioned.

The Queensland Disaster Management Coordinator, Shane Chelepy, labeled the incident as "regrettable." He highlighted that the alert should not have been disseminated to the public. "While the alert did contain a disclaimer stating it was a test, the disclaimer wasn't as prominent as it should have been," Chelepy pointed out. Numerous social media users voiced their bewilderment over the event. "A ripple of alarm spread across eastern Australia," the Australian 'Guardian' wrote.

