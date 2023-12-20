Skip to content
Inclusion: 100 people hum for digital mandala

100 different people want to hum a sound together in the Barclays Arena in Hamburg on Wednesday evening (6 p.m.) - and thus create the basis for a digital mandala. By recording this common sound, a sound artist creates a digital image that resembles a mandala - through sound waves that form a...

The work will go around the world as a symbol of inclusion. Among the evening's guests in the otherwise completely empty arena are people of different genders, looks and ages, as well as different skin colors, beliefs, sexual or political orientations and origins or social status. Celebrities will also be among those humming along, led by choirmaster Joja Wendt.

The mandala "We are One" is intended to stand for cohesion and show togetherness. According to initiator Jan Schierhorn from the Fame Forest project, the campaign will symbolically go around the world "as the first image of inclusion".

Source: www.stern.de

