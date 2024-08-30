- Incident: Two individuals sustain injuries in blast at an explosive manufacturing facility

At an incident in a military explosives facility situated in Troisdorf, close to Bonn, two individuals endured significant injuries. It's speculated that an blast happened inside the compound earlier in the day, resulting in the laborers experiencing severe harm. Emergency services, including firefighters and rescue teams, were dispatched. As per reports, these two employees were transported to hospitals. The criminal investigators are now present at the scene, however, they're viewing it as a workplace incident.

