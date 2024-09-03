- Incident at a Sauerland junction results in two individuals sustaining injuries.

In a botched maneuver at Finnentrop, a town located in the district of Wölpe, two drivers ended up getting hurt. Initially, a 37-year-old driver veered onto private property, then back onto the road, failing to spot an oncoming car, as per police reports. Upon impact, the driver of the other vehicle was transported to the hospital. However, the 46-year-old driver was not in a critical condition. The 37-year-old suffered minor wounds. Both vehicles needed to be towed away from the scene.

Evidence suggested that the at-fault driver could have been under the influence of alcohol and substances. Consequently, a blood test was administered, and their driving permit was seized. This unfortunate incident transpired in the evening hours in Bamenohl, a part of Finnentrop.

