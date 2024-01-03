Hamburg - Inadequate care for refugee children and young people

The left-wing parliamentary group in the Hamburg Parliament has criticized the conditions at the Children and Youth Emergency Service ( KJND) and in the city's primary care facilities, accusing the red-green Senate of poor planning. All facilities are overcrowded and many positions at the KJND are vacant - "and that with a high weekly influx of new unaccompanied refugee children and young people", said youth policy spokesperson Sabine Boeddinghaus on Wednesday.

As a result, there are dozens of overload reports and long-term illnesses among employees at the child and youth emergency service, as can be seen from the Senate's answers to several written questions from her parliamentary group.

According to these, there were 164 unaccompanied foreign children and young people in the initial reception facilities as of December 11. According to the Senate, they are also housed in a gymnasium at the KJND. In addition, four tents had been erected on the site, but had not yet had to be used for accommodation by mid-December.

"These sober facts conceal suffering, uncertainty, missed opportunities for children and young people in need of protection and help, overwork among professionals and the overriding of professional standards and legal requirements," criticized the Left Party.

"The poor planning of recent years is now falling on the Senate's feet," said Boeddinghaus. During the refugee crisis in 2015/2016, additional places were created due to an overload situation, but these were then reduced again from 2018 onwards. "The ongoing overcrowding is an unbearable imposition for the young people and the employees. It fosters resentment and individual blame within the support system."

The Senate must not hide behind the shortage of skilled workers - "because its causes have been known for a long time", said Boeddinghaus. The Senate must immediately ensure that significantly more primary care facilities are created by both the state education and counseling service and independent providers.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de