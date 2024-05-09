In Wisconsin, Biden to highlight economic accomplishments despite ongoing worries about inflation.

Biden intends to unveil a $3.3 billion expenditure from Microsoft to construct a fresh AI center at the same site where, in 2018, President Trump began construction on what was intended to be a prominent Trump administration endeavor: an electronics factory for Taiwan's Foxconn, which had acquired billions in tax incentives and vowed to generate countless jobs.

These investments largely went unrealized. In his remarks on Wednesday, Biden is expected to directly blame Trump for this failure, according to a White House official.

The area in Racine County, situated between Chicago and Milwaukee, has been the focal point of an intense local political debate due to the frequent elections held. People living and working near the site expressed satisfaction with the projects and jobs, but weren't confident that their economic concerns would be resolved.

"The situation is unpredictable, with worries about interest rates and the overall economy," said Dave Flannery, whose family runs Apple Holler orchard and farm a few miles from the area Biden is set to visit on Wednesday. "Personally, I'm very hopeful concerning our future, but at times it can be quite frightening."

Tom Osterhaus, whose family owns Cozy Nook Farm near Waukesha, expressed dissatisfaction over Biden's policies, stating that inflation is one of the most pressing criticisms about his administration. Although Osterhaus wasn't a great admirer of Trump and sought a Republican alternative, he claimed he would be fine with the economic policies if they were reinstated.

"You receive your paycheck and it looks satisfactory, but then when you pay the bills, it's like, 'Wow, it's all gone,'" Osterhaus remarked. "Inflation is the principal economic concern for me."

When asked if it's fair to lay the blame on Biden entirely, Osterhaus replied: "They are the administration in power."

Biden: The Progressive President?

At the beginning of his term, Biden disclosed to some Democratic associates that he intended to be the "most progressive president since FDR," the driving force behind the New Deal.

Throughout the past two years, Biden has traipsed the country boasting about the trillions of dollars in infrastructure and construction spending stemming from legislation he signed, most of which passed through Congress with bipartisan support. However, prominent economists have argued that the funding responsible for the economic growth has also resulted in rising prices, making it difficult for Biden to market those accomplishments to voters.

"It's important for him to be here and drive home his economic messages, making them real for people," said Mandela Barnes, the state's previous lieutenant governor, who spoke with CNN. "Some individuals are still thinking about the $1,500 check they received from Trump."

In accordance with CNN's most recent survey, Biden's approval ratings for the economy (34%) and inflation (29%) are markedly negative, as voters cite economic concerns as the primary factor when selecting a candidate instead of in previous elections.

As Biden focuses on the unfinished business of his 2020 campaign and appeals to voters to allow him to "finish the job" in 2024, a selection of campaign advisers and donors have voiced concern that he's veering too far to the left. Their worry is that platforms like universal preschool, subsidized child and senior care, and expanded healthcare are geared less towards moderates and more towards the party's core.

"One-eighth of one percent of the population is going to determine this election," one long-term Biden donor told CNN, requesting anonymity to share private conversations with the campaign. "I've advised them to shift more towards the middle."

Yet, Biden also strives to satisfy his own progressive base, a task made more challenging by the growing dissatisfaction with the administration's handling of the Israel-Hamas war.

Wisconsin Crucial for Biden's Reelection

Wednesday marks Biden's fourth visit to Wisconsin in 2022, demonstrating the state's centrality to the President's re-election strategy. Wisconsin serves as one of the pillars of the so-called blue wall, which includes Michigan and Pennsylvania – all three of which Trump won in 2016 before Biden retrieved them in 2020.

In 2020, Biden won Wisconsin by around 21,000 votes. With a similar slim margin predicted to choose the 2024 winner, several advisers and former Biden officials have emphasized how essential it is for Biden to strike the right policy tone with moderates this year, without alienating the party's base.

"I think that's the most vital inquiry," a former Biden adviser admitted, reflecting on the dispute over how progressive to craft Biden's strategy. "Resolving this issue correctly is the solution to Biden winning the election."

The Biden team and their allies, however, assert that the president doesn't need to make a selection between a progressive and moderate approach.

"He doesn't have to pick between a progressive path and a moderate path," said Bharat Ramamurti, a former deputy director of the National Economic Council under Biden. "The agenda is has pursued is the typical path."

Shifting Policies to Reflect Shifting Party Priorities

As the Democratic Party's priorities shift, consensus has taken various shapes and even required Biden to adjust his own perspectives to the left.

A man who claimed to be a capitalist promised during his 2020 run that he wouldn't demonize the wealthy. However, once he assumed office, he frequently advocated for policies aimed at taxing affluent individuals and businesses. This shift happened due to a "Unity Task Force" set up during the campaign that gathered suggestions from progressive economists.

One policy that showcases this change is student loan forgiveness. Toward the beginning of the 2020 campaign, Biden supported only the most minor types of student loan cancellation, such as erasing loans when a borrower files for bankruptcy or dies.

However, on the eve of a debate against Senator Bernie Sanders, who was advocating for the cancellation of all student loans, Biden widened his support for loan forgiveness. As president, Biden expressed his backing for an income-based forgiveness plan that would eliminate over $360 billion in government loans.

Although this plan was brought to a halt by the Supreme Court, Biden employed regulations and authority from various agencies to wipe out around $146 billion in student debt.

"It never seemed like he really wanted to do this during the campaign," said a former Biden advisor. "Now, it's become a significant part of his economic agenda."

Individual topics like student loan forgiveness often receive high approval ratings from voters, especially younger ones, whose monthly loan payments make up a higher portion of their income.

"It's quite remarkable when you examine the data," Ramamurti, the former Biden deputy NEC director and previous advisor to Senator Elizabeth Warren, told CNN. The question is whether this support will translate into votes in November.

CNN's Jeff Zeleny, MJ Lee, and Camilla DeChalus contributed to this report.

