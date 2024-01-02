In view of Russian attacks, new demands for Taurus deliveries to Ukraine

The pledge to support Ukraine for as long as necessary would become "a phrase if we do not continue to support Ukraine together with our European partners and do so much more strongly", Strack-Zimmermann continued. The European coalition for the delivery of F-16 fighter jets must also "pick up speed much faster if we want to counter Russia's air superiority", said the FDP politician. Russian President Vladimir Putin is counting on "us being afraid of our own courage", said Strack-Zimmermann. "And he is obviously right. This hesitation is so bitter."

The Greens' security policy spokesperson Sara Nanni agreed with the call for reliable aid. There is "not enough planning certainty regarding German support due to the tense debate on the budget," Nanni told the t-online portal. Ammunition for artillery, Taurus cruise missiles and "spare parts for the large equipment we have supplied" are currently urgently needed in Ukraine.

The CDU/CSU in the Bundestag is also renewing its demands for Taurus deliveries. At its traditional winter retreat in Seeon Monastery in Upper Bavaria (January 6 to 8), the CSU parliamentary group in the Bundestag intends to adopt a list of demands, which also calls for greater military support for Ukraine. This "explicitly includes the delivery of Taurus cruise missiles to the Ukrainian army", the Augsburger Allgemeine quotes from the paper.

On Tuesday morning, Russia once again carried out massive missile and drone attacks in Ukraine. According to the authorities, at least four people were killed. According to the Ukrainian air force, the capital Kiev and the surrounding area were particularly affected. According to the state energy supplier Ukrenergo, the power grid was also severely damaged. More than 250,000 people in the capital region are without electricity.

The German government is still reluctant to deliver Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine. Taurus has a range of more than 500 kilometers and would make it easier for the Ukrainian army to attack weapons depots and supply lines on Russian territory.

