In Venezuela, artificial intelligence news presenters aren't displacing journalists. Instead, they're safeguarding their roles.

In numerous parts of the globe, journalists view artificial intelligence as a potential danger to their profession. Conversely, in Venezuela, where revealing one's identity on a news report could potentially result in imprisonment, many perceive AI more positively; as a safeguard.

In the aftermath of President Nicolas Maduro's controversial election and subsequent tightening of control over independent media by the Venezuelan government, a team of journalists has resorted to employing AI to safeguard their identities. This group initiated a project dubbed "Operation Retweet," which employs two digital personas to disseminate authentic news reports courtesy of journalists, thereby maintaining their anonymity.

With her distinct enunciation, polished appearance, and serious yet amiable demeanor, she embodies the essence of a news anchor. Yet, there's one aspect that sets her apart – her nickname.

As she presents herself as The Girl ("La Chama") and her co-presenter introduces himself as The Dude ("El Pana"), the television audience gets a hint that this news broadcast is more intriguing than it appears at first glance. She then reveals, "Before we proceed, let me clarify that we are not real."

Welcome to "Venezuela Retweets," an AI-anchored news program conceived by a group of media organizations aiming to safeguard their real-life journalists from a crackdown instigated by Nicolás Maduro's government following July's disputed election.

While in numerous parts of the world, journalists view artificial intelligence as a potential threat to their livelihoods, in Venezuela – where showing one's face on a news report could potentially result in imprisonment – many see it as a blessing. As Carlos Eduardo Huertas, a Colombian media professional who spearheaded the launch of "Venezuela Retweets," explained, "Being a journalist in Venezuela is a bit like being a firefighter."

The Girl and The Dude aim to serve as tools for these 'firefighters'; they do not intend to replace journalists but to protect them. As The Dude points out in one clip, "Although we were generated by AI, our content is authentic, verified, of high quality, and produced by journalists."

A daring leap into technology

The compelling factor driving this innovative leap into technology is the growing danger experienced by real-life journalists in the country since Maduro's controversial reelection. This contentious victory has been staunchly disputed by the opposition, causing widespread skepticism abroad.

According to Espacio Publico, a Venezuelan organization that monitors press freedom, at least 16 journalists have been detained during the government crackdown that followed the vote and the ensuing nationwide protests. The majority of them remain incarcerated, with accusations ranging from terrorism and incitement to hatred to uncertainty about the charges being levied against them. Others have faced passport suspensions.

The United Nations has expressed concerns over a "climate of fear," while many Caracas-based journalists have resorted to working in pairs, sharing their whereabouts with family members, and storing their lawyers' contact information close at hand in case of unforeseen events.

The government has done little to dispel these fears; instead, it has stoked them. While various government bodies ignored CNN's requests for comment on this article, Maduro recently boasted of targeting his critics with "Operation Knock-Knock."

Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro delivers an address at a gathering commemorating the election results, held in the capital city Caracas, on August 28, 2024.

It was within this ominous context that the concept for "Venezuela Retweets" took root, explained the managing editor of a Caracas digital publication participating in the collective behind it.

"We started removing bylines, shifting all our conversations to (encrypted messaging app) Signal, but there's only so much you can do," said the managing editor, requesting CNN to use a pseudonym due to concerns for his security. Despite none of his journalists having been detained, two employees chose to depart the publication last month out of anxiety about potential repercussions.

Besides their exemplary newscasting abilities, The Girl and The Dude demonstrate unwavering courage.

A distinct format

Restrictions on free speech in Venezuela are not unprecedented: Government censors have long supervised radio and television programming, threatening to deactivate channels that broadcast anti-Maduro content, while print publication access is heavily regulated and local internet providers restrict the URLs of non-aligned news portals.

Consequently, the majority of Venezuelans obtain their news via social media, with WhatsApp chains being considered the "most useful" information source, according to a report published in March by Consultores21, a Caracas-based opinion pollster.

This unique format of "Venezuela Retweets" comes in handy at this juncture, as it is specifically designed to be disseminated on social media. Rather than focusing on live broadcasts or written articles, it uses digitally created avatars to read the news in short clips that can be shared on platforms like Instagram or Facebook, or forwarded on WhatsApp and other messaging services.

Though this makes it difficult to gauge the traffic "Venezuela Retweets" generates, it provides an additional layer of security due to its difficulty in tracking, according to Roberto.

The Dude himself can attest to the importance of such security, explaining to CNN that "Even photos of the demonstrations have to be distorted due to the government's ability to track down protesters using them."

A synthetic news presenter named

"Over fifteen hundred people have been detained," The Dude added, citing figures published by Foro Penal, a Caracas NGO that is also a trusted CNN source.

An artificial shield of safety?

Despite the enthusiasm surrounding the project, some remain uncertain that concealing one's identity behind an avatar will truly shield journalists from the long arm of the Maduro government.

"It's preposterous to even consider it as a safety measure. It's a clever idea, and I hope it lasts forever," said Shelly Palmer, a professor at Syracuse University specializing in advanced media.

"Yet, let's not misunderstand, crafting a persona and feigning a voice, or duplicating someone else's tone, doesn't imply concealment. Far from it: you're as transparent as glass, unless you're a digital privacy wizard, there's nothing discreet about this process," he conveyed to CNN.

Nonetheless, this undertaking is gradually garnering attention. As per Huerta's statement to CNN, apart from Spanish and the freshly launched English versions, the team is aiming to provide access in Russian, Mandarin, and other languages to capture audiences in nations that are among Maduro's staunch allies.

Freedom of speech advocacy groups in Cuba and Nicaragua have reportedly reached out, suggesting a widespread intention to employ AI as a means of free expression in oppressive regimes.

Nevertheless, Roberto, Huerta, and the numerous journalists contributing to The Girl and The Dude's reports are well-aware of the threats. Though Roberto highlights the boost in morale the initiative has brought to newsrooms, he acknowledges the challenges his team faces.

"We're based in Venezuela, and despite all protective measures, we carry an inherent risk," Roberto shared.

In Venezuela, President Nicolas Maduro announces early commencement of Christmas celebrations in October, coinciding with the country's intensified suppression of political dissidence. This decision comes as numerous Venezuelans appear to spend the holiday season in detention due to the government's measures aimed at quelling political upheaval.

This risk cannot be dismissed lightly. As frequent listeners to The Girl and The Dude would be aware, the past two weeks alone saw the imprisonment of another two journalists.

In this context, journalists from around the Americas might find the AI-anchored news program in Venezuela, known as "Venezuela Retweets," particularly intriguing, given the dangers they face in their own countries. The program provides a distinct format, using digitally created avatars to read the news in short clips, which can be shared on social media platforms, providing an additional layer of security due to its difficulty in tracking.

As the news continues to unfold in Venezuela, with the imprisonment of more journalists, the use of AI in news broadcasting like "Venezuela Retweets" could potentially serve as a shield of safety for journalists, allowing them to continue reporting without putting their physical selves at risk.

