In Trentino, yet another individual falls prey to a bear assault.

At this time of year, bears usually start to enter hibernation gradually. Yet, in Northern Italy, a bear has once more attacked a person. Last year, a runner was assaulted in the same area.

During mushroom picking in the northern Italian province of Trentino, a man was mauled by a bear again. The 31-year-old local administrator, who was trekking alone close to the village of Rango, sustained injuries to his back and arms, as confirmed by the police.

The bear then disappeared back into the woods. Authorities are now working on identifying the animal using DNA samples, following which it will be eliminated.

The attack occurred during the period when bears usually begin to hibernate. However, due to climatic changes and warmer winter temperatures, bears are increasingly being spotted during this season.

Near the current attack site, a bear had attacked a French tourist the previous year. The animal was then eradicated. There are over 100 brown bears residing in the region.

Another "troublesome bear" to be transported to Germany

Generally, bears tend to avoid humans. However, in Trentino, there have been numerous such incidents in recent times. Last year, a 26-year-old runner was also killed by a bear.

This bear - also known as Gaia - was then apprehended alive. It is set to be transferred to Germany this year, to the "Alternative Wolf and Bear Park" in Bad Rippoldsau-Schapbach in the Black Forest.

In general, specialists advise remaining calm and gradually moving away if you encounter a brown bear. They also recommend carrying bear spray and odor-proof containers for food to prevent the animals from being drawn towards human settlements in the first place.

