In Toronto, authorities have launched an inquiry into a potential hate crime following a shooting incident at a Jewish girls' school, marking the second such occurrence this year.

Around 4 AM on a Saturday, an incident took place at the Bais Chaya Mushka Girls Elementary School during Yom Kippur, the most sacred day in Judaism, as stated by Inspector Paul Krawczyk at a press conference.

At this moment, no arrests have been made, and information about suspects is not being disclosed, Krawczyk noted. The Gun and Gang Task Force and the hate crime unit will lead the investigation into this matter, with the Gun and Gang Task Force taking the lead, as added by Krawczyk.

No injuries were reported, nor were gunshots heard. Since the school is presently closed for the Jewish High Holidays, the building was empty at the time, Krawczyk explained. According to a police statement, the suspect or suspects were in a vehicle when they discharged a firearm at the school, and evidence of the gunfire was discovered at the scene.

Interestingly, this school also encountered a similar shooting incident in May, as mentioned by Krawczyk.

“I understand the significant psychological impact that this can have on the Jewish community,” Krawczyk said. “Although it’s premature to say whether these incidents are connected, this is an essential aspect of our investigation.”

Krawczyk suggested that video footage from the incident would be considered for release, and it will be examined as part of the investigation. In light of this, the police force has increased police presence in Jewish neighborhoods and plans to do the same at the school as the investigation progresses.

“We ask anyone in the vicinity or who has dash cam footage or other CCTV footage to please come forward and share the evidence,” Krawczyk emphasized. “Your contribution is crucial to our work and finding those responsible.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau issues a statement on the incident, remarking, “I'm deeply troubled to learn that last night, while families were celebrating Yom Kippur, a Jewish school in Toronto was targeted with gunfire.”

“As we await further details, my thoughts are with the students, teachers, and parents, who must have endured immense fear and sorrow today,” Trudeau said. “Antisemitism is a vile and hazardous form of intolerance — and we will not tolerate it.”

