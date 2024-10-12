In Toronto, authorities have initiated a probe into potential hate crimes following two instances of gunfire targeting a Jewish girls' school this year.

Around 4 a.m. on a Saturday, an incident took place at the Bais Chaya Mushka Girls Elementary School during Yom Kippur, the most sacred day in Judaism, as announced by Toronto Police Service Inspector Paul Krawczyk during a press conference.

So far, no suspects have been apprehended, and the police have not disclosed any details about the individuals involved in this case, Krawczyk mentioned. The Gun and Gang Task Force of the police force will spearhead the investigation, with additional support from the hate crime unit, he added.

There were no injuries reported, nor were any gunshots heard. The establishment was vacant because it was temporarily closed for the Jewish High Holidays, according to Krawczyk's statement. The police's news release indicated that the perpetrator or perpetrators opened fire from a vehicle situated at the scene. Remnants of gunfire were discovered at the location, as per the release.

Interestingly, the same school experienced a similar shooting incident in May, Krawczyk mentioned.

"I understand the significant distress that this might inflict upon the Jewish community," Krawczyk said. "At this point in time, we can't definitively establish a connection between these incidents. However, it's certainly something we're paying close attention to during our investigation."

Later on, it was decided to share footage captured by the incident's security cameras for analysis, as part of the ongoing investigation. In light of the incident, the police have added more patrols in Jewish neighborhoods and plan to intensify their presence at the school, as the investigation progresses, said Krawczyk.

"We're reaching out to individuals living in the area or holding dashcam or CCTV footage that may be of use. Your cooperation is crucial in helping us locate the culprits," he urged.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau expressed his concern following the shooting, saying, "I was alarmed to learn that, last night, while families celebrated Yom Kippur, a Jewish school in Toronto was targeted and shots were fired."

"As we wait for more information, I extend my heartfelt sympathies to the students, faculty, and parents, who must be feeling both frightened and anguished today," Trudeau commented. "Antisemitism is an abhorrent and dangerous form of hatred - and we will not tolerate it."

