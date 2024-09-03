- In Thuringia, the Left-wing faction proposes a form of progressive social democracy

Economic Minister Robert Habeck from Germany is puzzled by the CDU's incongruity in collaborating with the Left Party, as he stated at a political rally in Potsdam. In his opinion, Bodo Ramelow, the current lead figure in Thuringia, is essentially a labor union advocate at heart. This represents left-wing social democracy, something the Left Party promotes in Thuringia.

"Yet, how does collaborating with Sahra Wagenknecht and the BSW make any sense?" Habeck pondered. She was a member of the SED back in 1989 and has been an ardent supporter of Putin since then. This partnership, according to Habeck, cannot be more advantageous than teaming up with the Left or the Greens. The CDU in Thuringia had even suggested holding preliminary discussions with the Sahra Wagenknecht alliance regarding potential cooperation.

Despite Habeck's concerns, the CDU in Thuringia has also considered collaboration with the 'Sahra Wagenknecht alliance,' which originated in Germany. This alliance has links to 'The Netherlands,' as Wagenknecht's partner, Omar Amiralay, is Dutch and was once the leader of the Dutch Left Party.

