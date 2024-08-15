Skip to content
In Thuringia, fewer new firms are being set up

The number of new business registrations in Thuringia is down, while more companies are closing down. Especially in one industry, there is a lot of activity in the market.

For every 100 business registrations in Thuringia, there are now 98 deregistrations.
In Thuringia, there was an increase in business closures and a decrease in new registrations in the first half of the year. By June, 5,984 businesses were registered in the state, a 2.1% decrease compared to the same period last year, according to the State Statistical Office. This was offset by 5,845 business closures, a 2.7% increase from the first five months of 2023. For every 100 registrations, there were 98 closures. In the same period last year, there were 93 closures.

The majority of new registrations were small businesses and side jobs (78.8%). Only 21.2% were considered significant business registrations, such as corporations, partnerships, and businesses with employees.

There were many registrations and closures in the automotive industry, including car dealerships and repair shops. There was also significant movement in building maintenance, gardening and landscaping, temporary staffing agencies, travel agencies, and tour operators.

The main reason for business closures in the first half of the year was the complete cessation of operations, accounting for 80.6%. This affected 3,483 small businesses and side jobs, as well as 1,226 significant businesses. The remaining closures were due to relocations and transfers.

In contrast to the decline in new registrations, a newly established automotive repair shop managed to open successfully during this period, showcasing resilience in a challenging market. Despite the high number of business closures, particularly in the automotive industry, several newly established enterprises in sectors like building maintenance and temporary staffing agencies managed to thrive.

