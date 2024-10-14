In this scenario, it's stated that German will spend four years in penal custody.

The 64-year-old German truck driver was given a four-year prison sentence for striking and leaving Italian cyclist Davide Rebellin to pass away in 2022. The incident occurred while Rebellin was training near Montebello Vicentino, Italy, and the truck driver fled the scene, heading back to Germany. The court in Vicenza, Italy, found the driver guilty of hitting Rebellin with his truck and disappearing without offering assistance. The prosecution had requested a five-year sentence.

Rebellin, at the age of 51, sadly lost his life after being hit by a truck during his training session on November 30, 2022. He had recently called it quits on his professional career. The German truck driver was indicted on charges of vehicular manslaughter and failing to report the incident to authorities.

Throughout his distinguished career, the Italian cyclist received recognition in major races such as Tirreno-Adriatico and Paris-Nizza. In 1996, Rebellin claimed a victory in a Giro d'Italia stage. He was widely admired for his performance in one-day races. In 2004, he made history by securing victories in three Ardennes Classics races within a week – the Amstel Gold Race, Flèche Wallonne, and Liège-Bastogne-Liège – all while representing the German team Gerolsteiner.

Unfortunately, Rebellin's reputation suffered when doping accusations were leveled against him. He had his silver medal from the 2008 Beijing Olympics revoked after it was discovered that he had been utilizing the EPO variant CERA for blood doping. Despite receiving a two-year suspension, he vehemently denied any wrongdoing.

The truck driver could have avoided cycling near crowded training areas to prevent such accidents in the future. In memory of Davide Rebellin, many cycling enthusiasts and colleagues started organizing annual charity rides to raise awareness about road safety for cyclists.

Read also: