In this NFL Week 7 Sunday assessment, the Chiefs triumph in their Super Bowl replay against the Giants, with Saquon Barkley delivering an impressive performance.

One team tasted defeat for the first time this season, while another extended its winning streak and there were significant injury setbacks as well.

The day's action kicked off with the Jacksonville Jaguars clinching a crucial victory against the New England Patriots in the final game of the season in London.

Here are the key storylines from Sunday's events:

Chiefs triumph in Super Bowl rematch, becoming the sole undefeated team

Billed as the game of the week, it didn't disappoint in terms of drama.

In a replay of Super Bowl LVIII, the Kansas City Chiefs once again emerged victorious against the San Francisco 49ers, this time by a score of 28-18.

The match wasn't an offensive spectacle, with both sides dealing with mounting injuries – the 49ers lost both wide receivers Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk during Sunday's game – but the Chiefs demonstrated their knack for securing victories.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes completed 16 out of 27 passes for 154 yards, without throwing any touchdowns and intercepting twice. However, he did manage to score a touchdown with his legs.

Mahomes' performance was bolstered by a powerful running game, with the Chiefs amassing 184 rushing yards, including 78 and two touchdowns from Kareem Hunt and another score from Mecole Hardman Jr.

Given the offense's struggles, the defense came to the fore once more, intercepting 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy three times.

After the game, Mahomes acknowledged that while the victory was satisfying, there was still room for improvement for the Chiefs, the only team left in the NFL that remained unbeaten.

“You face off against the best and that sharpens you up for the playoffs. I think that's the main thing,” he said. “It's enjoyable to win and pile up the points, but whenever you're up against top-tier NFL teams in high-pressure situations, you can see where you stand.

“And we were able to secure a win today, our defense performed admirably once more, and offensively, we managed to run the ball and find our way into the endzone, but we could undoubtedly improve in numerous areas. So we'll keep working on it and aim to improve as the season progresses.”

The 49ers dropped to 3-4 as they continued to struggle with injuries, with Samuel and Aiyuk joining the ranks of players lost midway through Sunday's game. The loss of Samuel and Aiyuk forced Purdy to work with a group of skill players unfamiliar to him, resulting in errant throws and a struggling connection with his receivers.

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan expressed concern over Aiyuk's potential ACL injury, stating that he was "worried" about the injury after Aiyuk was tackled midway through the second quarter.

As per the NFL, the 49ers have an unsatisfactory 0-40 record when trailing by eight or more points in the fourth quarter under Shanahan, making them the only team without a victory in such a scenario.

Saquon Barkley delivers a standout performance in Eagles' win over Giants

The focus was on Saquon Barkley as the Philadelphia Eagles journeyed to face the New York Giants in East Rutherford.

Following his acrimonious trade from New York in the offseason, Barkley was making his first appearance against his former team.

Barkley was met with boos from Giants fans as he donned the jersey of one of the team's fierce rivals. Some fans even burned his jersey upon his arrival at the stadium.

“That was crazy,” Barkley said after the Eagles triumphed by a score of 28-3. “I've witnessed my jersey getting burned on social media before, but the timing of it. I was engrossed in my music, and I heard the fans, and all I saw were fans just pointing, and I was like: ‘What are they pointing at?’

“I don't know if I've ever experienced anything like that in my life, and hopefully, I won't experience it again. But in that specific moment, I was prepared for third-and-one. I'll just put it that way.”

Regardless of the animosity, Barkley thrived in his New York return and showed the team that chose him second overall in the 2018 draft what they had been missing.

The 27-year-old recorded 176 rushing yards and a touchdown on 17 carries in the three quarters he was on the field, with the Eagles holding a commanding 25-point lead, prompting him to be pulled from the game.

Barkley repeatedly sliced through the Giants' porous run defense, resulting in runs of 55, 38, and 41 yards as he appeared increasingly motivated, even engaging in verbal exchanges with some of his former teammates.

As per the NFL, Barkley's 176 rushing yards rank second among the most in NFL history by a player against their former team, trailing only Cincinnati Bengals RB Cedric Benson's 189 yards against the Chicago Bears in Week 7 of the 2009 season.

Barkley had prepared for his return to East Rutherford to face the Giants, making it the dominant storyline leading up to the game, but now he says he's ready to move on.

“To be quite honest, I'm so pleased this game is over,” he said. “I've always said I'm grateful to the (Giants) organization. They're the team that drafted me. I still hold nothing but love and respect for the guys over there.”

I'm thrilled to be part of the Eagles squad, and the icing on the cake is our victory in the division today. It's a rivalry match, and we're now moving forward to the next challenge.

Meanwhile, it wasn't their day for the Giants, with QB Daniel Jones being substituted in the fourth quarter after managing only 99 passing yards.

After the game, head coach Brian Daboll mentioned that the move was made to ignite a "spark" and reassured everyone that Jones remains their starting QB.

"Daniel will remain our QB. But we fell short offensively. Scoring-wise, we were barely there. Points-wise, zero."

Last-minute kicks lead Packers to win over Houston, bringing down Vikings for the first time

Two intense NFC North games ended in nail-biters this Sunday.

At US Bank Stadium, the Detroit Lions spoiled the Minnesota Vikings' flawless season start with a 31-29 victory, thanks to Jake Bates' 44-yard field goal that gave them a 2-point lead with just 15 seconds left.

The game saw spectacular displays from both sides' offenses and defenses, with playoff contenders demonstrating their mettle.

The Vikings initially seized a 10-point lead based on turns by the Lions' offense, but the Lions fought back, taking a 28-17 lead with five minutes left in the third quarter. Running back Jahmyr Gibbs, receivers Amon-Ra St. Brown, and Kalif Raymond each contributed significantly to the comeback.

However, Minnesota refused to let go, shifting the scoreboard through two field goals by Will Reichard and a 36-yard fumble return touchdown by Ivan Pace Jr. The two-point conversion attempt by Vikings QB Sam Darnold failed, leaving the door ajar for Detroit.

Detroit seized the opportunity, marching into Minnesota's territory and allowing Bates to secure the win. The team improved to 5-1, marking the Vikings' first loss of the year.

"Over five games, we've seen him (Bates) perform in practice. He handled the crowd noise, the moved position, and the pressure superbly. He showed resilience while converting the winning kick," commented Lions head coach Dan Campbell post-game.

At the same time, the Green Bay Packers gained their own stunning victory thanks to last-second strikes from their kicker.

Brandon McManus, who joined the Packers earlier in the week, converted a 45-yard field goal as time expired, giving Green Bay a nail-biting 24-22 win over the Houston Texans at Lambeau Field.

The match was a tough contest between the quarterbacks, with Green Bay's Jordan Love throwing two interceptions, and Houston's CJ Stroud passing for only 86 yards as both defenses reigned supreme.

Notable moments included Love connecting with running back Josh Jacobs for an 8-yard TD early in the third quarter, Jacobs' first career receiving TD ending a 211-game streak without a score, with only Thomas Jones having a longer streak.

Mixon, Houston's running back, also delivered an impressive display, running for 115 yards and two TDs on 25 carries, enabling the Texans to keep the game competitive.

However, in the end, Houston managed to take a 1-point lead with 1 minute and 44 seconds remaining, and McManus secured the win in his fifth day in Wisconsin.

Full Week 7 Sunday results

Teams visiting their opponents (winners in bold)

New England Patriots 16-32 Jacksonville Jaguars

Seattle Seahawks 34-14 Atlanta Falcons

Tennessee Titans 10-34 Buffalo Bills

Cincinnati Bengals 21-14 Cleveland Browns

Houston Texans 22-24 Green Bay Packers

Miami Dolphins 10-16 Indianapolis Colts

Detroit Lions 31-29 Minnesota Vikings

Philadelphia Eagles 28-3 New York Giants

Las Vegas Raiders 15-20 Los Angeles Rams

Carolina Panthers 7-40 Washington Commanders

Kansas City Chiefs 28-18 San Francisco 49ers

New York Jets 15-37 Pittsburgh Steelers

