- In this instance, alpine wardens salvaged stranded trekkers close to Bad Reichenhall.

The Alpine Emergency Response Team utilized a rescue helicopter to extract two hikers from a aged, steep, and poorly kept alpine path situated close to Bad Reichenhall (Berchtesgadener Land region). A 27-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman sent out a distress signal from the Goldtropfsteig at around 1,140 meters elevation on Wednesday, as indicated by the Bavarian Red Cross.

Previously, only local and skilled climbers would have tackled this trail – but after it was showcased in hiking apps, an increased number of individuals began utilizing it, as per the BRK. Instead of needing intervention every couple of years, typically due to severe injuries from rockfall or falls, the alpine emergency response team now finds themselves rescuing unharmed individuals every couple of weeks. Frequently, these people are overwhelmed by the terrain and navigation.

Even the 28-year-old drained woman believed she could no longer handle the descent. A helicopter for rescue operations transported the two to safety in rescue seats via a winch.

The Alpine Emergency Response Team often collaborates with mountain guards to ensure the safety of hikers in the region. After the rescue, the mountain guards advised the hikers about the challenges of underestimating alpine trails and the importance of being adequately prepared.

Read also: