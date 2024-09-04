In this incident, a worker operating an excavator passed away following an explosion in a chemical park.

Sure, here's a paraphrased version of your text:

Initially, a man in Saxony-Anhalt's Bitterfeld-Wolfen chemical park, who was merely supposed to segregate scrap metal using a bulldozer, encountered a tragic incident.

It was around 11 AM when the unfortunate event took place at the Bitterfeld-Wolfen chemical park in Saxony-Anhalt. According to the police spokesperson, the bulldozer operator unfortunately hit a gas container with the shovel while sorting scrap metal, resulting in an explosion. This information was also shared by the "Mitteldeutsche Zeitung."

The unfortunate incident left the man lifeless on the spot. His identity has yet to be officially recognized. The authorities are currently looking into the precise details of the accident, as reported by the police spokesperson.

Following the incident, it was confirmed that it had occurred within a recycling firm. The impact of the pressure gas container resulted in a noticeable smoke trail and a loud explosion. Since flammable substances were present in the scrap heap, a fire also ignited, as per the "Mitteldeutsche Zeitung." The fire was successfully extinguished by 11:45 AM, as per the local fire chief of Bitterfeld, Oliver Karbbaum. After the incident, a thorough inspection was conducted to ensure the safety of surrounding buildings. No potential risks were detected for the local residents or nearby businesses.

Firefighters arrived at the scene of the accident swiftly, aiming to contain the ensuing fire. Despite the flash and heat, the firefighting team managed to extinguish the flames effectively, preventing further damage.

The firefighting response was deemed crucial in minimizing potential harm, given the combustible materials present in the waste heap following the explosion.

Read also: