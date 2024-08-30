- In this incident, a 34-year-old individual met their demise following a head-on collision.

In Herne, a 34-year-old gentleman met his end after an unfortunate car crash. On a Thursday evening, he crashed head-on into a 49-year-old driver, as stated by a Bochum police representative early Friday morning. Regrettably, he passed away later in the hospital due to his injuries. Both drivers were trapped inside their vehicles and needed extrication by emergency services, per Herne firefighters.

The 49-year-old man too endured serious harm, the police informant explained. However, the firefighters disclosed that his injuries were potentially fatal. Initial information about the crash and its reason initially remained hazy.

