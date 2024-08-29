- In this development, political figure Sigmar Gabriel and steel industry leader Osburg depart from Thyssenkrupp.

Amidst a tussle regarding the transformation of Germany's leading steel corporation, Thyssenkrupp Steel, three high-ranking steel leaders have departureed from the company instantaneously. This news was disclosed by the chairman of Thyssenkrupp Steel Europe AG's supervisory board, Sigmar Gabriel, based in Duisburg. The individuals parting ways include CEO Bernhard Osburg, production director Heike Denecke-Arnold, and personnel director Markus Grolms. The supervisory board has endorsed the appropriate severance agreements.

Gabriel also revealed his decision to step down from his position on the supervisory board. Alongside him, the vice-chairman, Detlef Wetzel of IG Metall, and two additional members arealso planning to resign.

Gabriel delivered scathing criticism towards Thyssenkrupp CEO, López. López had spearheaded a "groundbreaking" attack against the steel board in the public sphere, thereby hampering the board's capabilities to operate and also violating a "significant breach of trust".

Approximately 27,000 individuals are employed in the Thyssenkrupp steel division, with about 13,000 of them stationed in Duisburg. The works council expresses concerns that the transformation may result in the "division in half" and the loss of numerous job opportunities.

The departure of the CEO, production director, and personnel director from Thyssenkrupp Steel was not limited to just high-ranking officials, as other, including metal workers, have also chosen to leave the company.

The concerns raised by the Thyssenkrupp steel division's works council extend beyond job losses, as they fear that the transformation could lead to the division being split, potentially involving the dismantling of metal infrastructure in Duisburg.

