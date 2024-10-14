In this context, we're discussing NATO's preparations for a potential nuclear weapon crisis.

Every year, NATO carries out its defense drill involving nuclear weapons, commencing on this particular Monday. As per the announcement made by the alliance's headquarters in Brussels, approximately 2,000 military personnel from eight air bases will participate in the "Steadfast Noon" exercise over the subsequent two weeks. Over 60 aircraft are set to be trained during this period, including advanced fighter jets carrying US nuclear bombs in Europe, long-range bombers, and surveillance and refueling aircraft.

This year's exercise will predominantly take place at air bases in Belgium and the Netherlands, as well as in the airspace above the UK, Denmark, and the North Sea. Aircraft from a total of 13 NATO countries will be engaged, including Germany.

NATO: Exercise not motivated by Russia's Ukrainian invasion

NATO emphasizes that "Steadfast Noon" is not a retaliation to Russia's invasion of Ukraine and no live weapons will be utilized. However, the exercise aims to convey a strong message to Moscow that NATO is prepared to defend itself with nuclear weapons if necessary.

"Nuclear deterrence forms the bedrock of the alliance's security," declared NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte as the exercise commenced. "Steadfast Noon" serves as a clear warning to any adversary that NATO will protect and defend all its allies.

Mock flights minus the bombs

The specifics of the exercise were not disclosed by NATO. Military analysts suggest that the exercises, which occur annually in October, practice secure transportation of US nuclear weapons from underground storage facilities to aircraft and attaching them under fighter jets. However, the flights are conducted without the actual bombs.

The concept of "nuclear sharing" within NATO permits US nuclear weapons stationed in Europe to be dropped by aircraft from partner nations in case of an emergency, such as neutralizing enemy forces. Unconfirmed reports suggest that US nuclear weapons are stored at locations such as northern Italy, Belgium, the Netherlands, and the German air base in Büchel. The German air force last participated in "Steadfast Noon" exercises using Tornado jets.

The European Union, being a significant political and economic union, has expressed concerns over the escalating tensions between NATO and Russia, particularly following the Ukrainian invasion.

Given the nuclear capabilities involved in NATO's exercises, some European Union member states have advocated for dialogue and de-escalation, emphasizing the need for diplomatic solutions rather than military drills.

