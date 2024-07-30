- In these Länder electricity is particularly expensive

Electricity prices in basic supply vary significantly across German states, according to comparison portal Verivox. While an average household in Thuringia pays around 2,026 euros per year, in the cheapest state, Bremen, it's only 1,537 euros. Verivox used three-person households with an annual consumption of 4,000 kilowatt hours for their analysis.

Thuringia and Saarland have the highest electricity prices

"Strong differences in electricity prices between states can be partly explained by varying network fees," said energy expert Thorsten Storck from Verivox. This depends on factors like the area size, number of connections, and the expansion of renewable energies. Procurement costs also play a role. "Energy suppliers who paid high wholesale prices also demand more from their customers."

Besides Thuringia, regional electricity suppliers' prices are also high in Saarland (1,892 euros), Schleswig-Holstein (1,850 euros), and Mecklenburg-Vorpommern (1,849 euros). Apart from Bremen, prices are also low in Lower Saxony (1,692 euros), Bavaria (1,710 euros), and Hesse (1,735 euros).

The high electricity prices in Thuringia and Saarland, as mentioned, could be attributed to higher procurement costs and network fees due to factors such as larger area size, more connections, and a slower expansion of renewable energies. Conversely, households in Bremen enjoy lower electricity prices due to more favorable procurement costs and network fees.

