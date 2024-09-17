In their initial Champions League outing post-Klopp, Liverpool showcased impressive form.

Liverpool FC Secures First Post-Klopp Victory in Champions League, Outshines AC Milan's Early Lead. Italian Misfortune Marred by Defeat and Goalkeeper Injury. Juventus and Aston Villa Shine Prior to Clashes with Leipzig and Bayern München.

Liverpool FC celebrated its initial Champions League triumph under the guidance of new coach Arne Slot. The English squad showcased their prowess, clinching a 3-1 (2-1) victory over AC Milan, despite a prior 0-1 domestic league loss at Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Milan started off brilliantly with a goal from ex-Dortmund star Christian Pulisic in the 3rd minute. However, Liverpool regained control by midway through the first half. French defender Ibrahima Konaté (23rd) and captain Virgil van Dijk (41st) scored to turn the tide, with Dominik Szoboszlai, a former Leipzig player, ending the scoring at 3-1 (67th). The joy of Liverpool's win was tainted by the tragic death of a fan in a traffic accident near Bergamo airport.

Milan endured another disappointment alongside their defeat. French goalkeeper Mike Maignan was forced off the field due to a collision in the 51st minute. In two weeks, AC Milan will face last season's Bundesliga champions, Bayer Leverkusen, in Germany.

Young Turkish Talent Strikes in Juventus' Triumph

Juventus Turin commenced their Bundesliga double-header with a confident 3-1 (2-0) victory against PSV Eindhoven. Their forthcoming opponents, RB Leipzig, will meet them in Saxony in two weeks. A little over three weeks later, VfB Stuttgart will visit Turin.

Kenan Yildiz, the young Turkish national team player, netted the opener in the 21st minute, marking Juventus' first goal and breaking Alessandro Del Piero's history of being the youngest Champions League scorer for the club at 20 years and 308 days, which he achieved against Borussia Dortmund in 1995. Weston McKennie (27th) and Nicolás González (52nd) also scored for the Italian record champions. Ismael Saibari scored a consolation goal late on in stoppage time (90+3).

Aston Villa earned a commendable Champions League debut with a 3-0 (2-0) victory against Young Boys Bern. Youri Tielemans (27th), Jacob Ramsey (38th), and ex-Hamburger Amadou Onana (86th) contributed to their team's success, positioning them as Bayern München's next opponents on October 2nd. Sporting Lisbon kicked off the campaign with a 2-0 (1-0) win against OSC Lille.

