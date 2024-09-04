- In the U21 setting, Adeyemi aims to restore his gas following some frustrations.

First-team striker Karim Adeyemi views the U21 squad as a stepping stone once more and is determined to "absolutely give it his all" under coach Antonio Di Salvo's guidance. He believes any confusion stemming from his November withdrawal has been resolved. "Yes, I made that choice. It was predominantly a personal decision due to my subpar performance at the club back then, and it was crucial for me to remain," Adeyemi stated in a ran.de interview prior to the night's EM qualifier against Israel.

The 22-year-old declined a U21 invitation in November after failing to secure a call-up to the senior side by coach Julian Nagelsmann. He faced harsh criticism from DFB president Bernd Neuendorf and Borussia Dortmund's Hans-Joachim Watzke. "It wasn't a question of doubt in the DFB or the U21, it was simply a personal reason that led to my refusal," Adeyemi explained.

Additionally, he admitted his intent to utilize the U21 squad to re-establish himself in the eyes of the national team. "The 2026 World Cup isn't too far off, and of course, you'd want to position yourself for it," Adeyemi looked ahead to the tournament scheduled in two years. "I'm driven. I'm not here for a laugh. Naturally, my primary goal should be to reclaim a place in the senior national team as soon as possible."

