Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
PoliticsNewsAfter

In the third quarter, the Norwegian Government Fund accumulates an additional 71 billion euros.

 and  Anne Legman
1 min read

In the third quarter, the Norwegian Government Fund accumulates an additional 71 billion euros.

The colossal Norwegian state investment fund, being the globe's largest pension plan, saw a profit of roughly 71 billion euros during the third quarter. The fund yielded a return of 4.4% between July and September, expanding its worth to 18.9 trillion Norwegian kroner (equating to 1.6 trillion euros). The primary factor behind this growth is the optimistic mood on worldwide stock exchanges due to central bank interest rate reductions.

As Trond Grande, the deputy fund CEO, explained, "We saw positive gains across all our investment sectors." "The decrease in interest rates has induced a widespread rise in the stock market."

Equities, accounting for 71.4% of the fund's holdings, returned 4.5%. Bond investments, constituting 26.8% of assets, grew by 4.2% during the same period, while real estate investments, comprising 1.7% of the portfolio, increased by 0.8%. The meager stake in unlisted renewable energy ventures appreciated by 10.8% in value.

Funded by revenues from Norway's oil and gas corporations, this pension fund is designated to finance future expenditures in Norway's social welfare system. Its investments can only be made abroad, and it is currently associated with around 9,000 enterprises in 71 nations. The fund controls approximately 1.5% of the overall worth of all publicly listed companies worldwide.

After experiencing the optimistic mood on global stock exchanges, equities within the fund saw a return of 4.5%.After the central bank interest rate reductions, the decrease in interest rates has induced a widespread rise in the stock market.

Read also:

Comments

Related

This document or resource, as you may call it.
Politics

Blinken encourages Israel to utilize Sinwar's death as an opportunity to put an end to the Gaza conflict, yet achieving a resolution appears to be a distant prospect.

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken exhorted prominent Israeli authorities on Tuesday to leverage the demise of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar to facilitate the liberation of the remaining captives imprisoned in Gaza and bring an end to the conflict – however, scant proof suggests that...

 and  Ann Bradley
Members Public

Latest

Various Financial Statements Keep Investors in a State of Uncertainty
Economy

The deluge of balance sheet issues is placing a burden on Wall Street

The deluge of balance sheet issues is placing a burden on Wall Street On Wall Street, things are quite bustling, with the main focus shifting towards individual stocks as earning seasons gains momentum. Unfortunately, telecommunications provider Verizon took the hit as the day's biggest loser, despite showing impressive

 and  Anthony Ross
Members Public
This document or resource, as you may call it.
Politics

Blinken encourages Israel to utilize Sinwar's death as an opportunity to put an end to the Gaza conflict, yet achieving a resolution appears to be a distant prospect.

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken exhorted prominent Israeli authorities on Tuesday to leverage the demise of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar to facilitate the liberation of the remaining captives imprisoned in Gaza and bring an end to the conflict – however, scant proof suggests that...

 and  Ann Bradley
Members Public