In the swing state of Georgia, a judge intervened to influence the tally of votes.

A judge in Georgia, known for its heated political landscape, has revoked a questionable rule mandating a manual recount of ballots for the presidential election. In his reasoning, Judge Robert McBurney declared that this hands-on counting method could disrupt the election procedure, stating, "Anything that introduces extra uncertainty and chaos into the election process does not serve the well-being of the public."

Following a vote with a slim majority of supporters for the Republican party, Georgia's election commission initiated a plan to count the ballots for the election on November 5 manually in addition to the conventional mechanical process. Opponents caution that this approach might postpone the counting, consequently causing a delay in announcing the results.

The already tense political atmosphere in the U.S. may provide a platform for misinformation during these delays. Moreover, manual counting is subject to errors.

Donald Trump, a Republican presidential candidate, faced a narrow defeat in Georgia during the 2020 polls, which was subsequently won by Joe Biden. Consequently, Trump demanded that Georgia's election supervisor locate the needed votes for a win. Trump later faced charges in Georgia in relation to this demand.

Judge also overturns certification rule

Judge McBurney also intervened in a different case, ordering the local election committee chairs to verify all election results. Originally, a Republican member from the election committee had filed a lawsuit to grant the committee chairs the authority to certify or reject election results at their discretion.

However, the judge rejected this request, declaring, "If the authority to certify or reject election results were given to election committee chairs based on unfounded assumptions of voter fraud or error, Georgia voters would be disenfranchised."

Georgia represents one of the seven U.S. states that may significantly impact the presidential election in the upcoming three weeks. The intricacies of the U.S. electoral system grant the power to decide the next president or president-elect to a select few states, commonly referred to as swing states. Ultimately, the election outcome hinges on the votes of a couple thousand voters in these states.

