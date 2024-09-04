- In the summer of 2025, Novak bids farewell to Wetzlar

"Farewell to Domen Novak, our star handball player, starting from the summer of 2025, as HSG Wetzlar has revealed. The talented 26-year-old will be moving to league rival SG Flensburg-Handewitt, bringing an end to his impressive stint with HSG," reads the club statement.

As Jasmin Camdzic, the sporting director of HSG, put it, "We're sad to see him go, as Domen has become an indispensable part of our team, displaying top-notch performances. However, we must face reality. When a player performs this well, it becomes challenging to keep him for long."

Domen started his journey with HSG in 2021, after transferring from Slovenian club RK Celje. His last season with HSG saw him become their leading goalscorer, with a total of 183 goals. Over the summer, he secured a commendable fourth position with the Slovenian national team at the Paris Olympic Games.

