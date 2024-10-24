In the ski spectacle, the tree is already ablaze prior to the commencement of the alpine competition.

The renowned skier Marcel Hirscher, known for his exceptional skills, is on the brink of making a return to the Alpine World Cup. However, his comeback isn't universally welcomed. Criticism is echoing within the German team, particularly from Linus Straßer, who feels unfairly treated by the new rule that gives Hirscher, now racing for the Netherlands, a favorable starting position. Straßer Labels the rule as "extremely challenging," while head coach Christian Schwaiger branded it as "absolutely unfavorable."

The International Ski Federation (FIS) introduced this wildcard rule for the current season, with some speculating that it was specifically designed for Hirscher. This rule allows athletes who have been absent from the track for at least two years and have achieved notable titles in their careers to compete from the start after the initial 30 racers. Many aspiring athletes strive for years to attain this privileged starting position and benefit from a relatively advantageous track.

Wolfgang Maier, the sports director of the German Ski Association (DSV), voiced his disapproval of the wildcard selection by FIS president Johan Eliasch without consulting athletes or team representatives. "Although we aren't against the wildcard in principle, the manner of its introduction is problematic," Maier stated before the beginning of the season in Sölden this weekend.

Hirscher's entrance would be a publicity stunt

Here, the eight-time World Cup overall winner, world champion, and Olympic champion could potentially make his first appearance in five years. After years of being the world's best alpine athlete for Austria, he is now set to compete for his mother's homeland, the Netherlands. Hirscher has yet to confirm his participation in Sölden.

There's a palpable excitement surrounding his return, according to Maier. "Clearly, it's beneficial for FIS if Hirscher is back, and all the media attention will be on him." Straßer agrees with this sentiment. "I can see that it's a big PR opportunity, and it's good for the sport and its viewership. Moreover, I too am eager to see where Marcel stands now."

Despite Hirscher's extended absence, Straßer remains convinced of his former rival's capabilities. "Some believe that Hirscher has reached his prime, which I disagree with. He is at least as physically fit as he was in his active days. At 35, he's still in the prime age for an athlete."

Following the controversy around the wildcard rule, Straßer expressed his interest in competing against Hirscher, stating, "I'm looking forward to racing against him again in Alpine skiing." Furthermore, commenting on Hirscher's potential return to top form, Schwaiger mentioned, "Even with his absence, Hirscher remains a formidable opponent in Alpine skiing."

