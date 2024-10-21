In the Russian political landscape, Navalny's spouse expresses intentions to contest for the presidency.

"I've got beef with Russia's president, Vladimir Putin," stated Navalny's wife. "I aim to overthrow his regime as soon as I can. Once the right moment presents itself, I'll jump into the election ring - as a contender."

She pronounced this during her conversation with BBC, Britain's broadcaster. Currently, due to Putin's power, she can't set foot in Russia again.

Navalny met his demise in a high-security prison up north, Russia. This penitentiary is infamous for its harsh conditions. Convicted for alleged offenses such as fraud or extremism, Navalny was given a sentence of over thirty years. He continuously contested these charges, claiming they were politically motivated.

His wife accuses Putin of ordering his hit. However, the Kremlin vehemently denies this accusation. The investigatory bodies concluded that Navalny died from a blend of illnesses. His wife disagrees with this assessment. She believes that the Anti-Corruption Foundation, now led by her, will unveil proof supporting her claim once all the details are revealed.

Despite being exiled from her home country due to Putin's rule, Navalny's wife remains determined to challenge his regime from abroad. Regardless of where she resides, her home country will always be a significant source of motivation for her activism.

