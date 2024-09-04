Unanticipated Declaration - In the realm of national park planning, North Rhine-Westphalia leads the charge.

North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW) has abandoned its plans to establish its own National Park Administration. The Ministry of the Environment, in response to a query from the SPD, revealed that these plans are no longer being pursued. The proposed authority was met with criticism from the opposition due to the lack of progress in identifying a second national park in NRW.

SPD legislator René Schneider had previously asked about the responsibilities of the "new administration". Environment Minister Oliver Krischer (Greens) replied at the time: "The newly established National Park Administration will be responsible for managing national parks, a task that was transferred to the Ministry of the Environment, Nature Conservation and Transport."

No application for a second national park as of yet

While Krischer had previously spoken of multiple national parks, this remains uncertain. Since 2004, there has been the National Park Eifel. No region has applied for a second one yet, despite the ongoing search for over a year.

The Ministry of the Environment's paper to the state parliament suggests that the National Park Forest Authority Eifel, along with its staff, should be transferred to the existing Landesamt für Natur, Umwelt und Verbraucherschutz (LANUV).

Schneider, an SPD environmental politician, told dpa: "It seems Minister Krischer has realized that the likelihood of a second national park is dwindling due to his inaction." The minister is "carrying out his plan to establish an authority that would be a waste of taxpayers' money," Schneider said, but this is just the first step. He called for a comprehensive review of the national park debacle.

