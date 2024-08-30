- In the realm of comedy today, Annette Frier underscores the necessity of exercising increased caution

Comedian and performer Annette Frier (50) appreciates the shift in comedy standards. "Nowadays, you need to tread lightly, and I believe that's a positive change," she shared during a chat with the "New Osnabruecker Zeitung" (NOZ).

The expectations placed on comedians have grown exponentially in the last two decades. "Previously, the mantra was: If it's funny, it's fine. Now, funny is great, ideally with a subtext," stated Frier. "It encourages some deeper thought," she added. "And many humorous scenarios improve due to this." However, there's still joy to be found without any underlying message.

It's no longer acceptable to chuckle at individuals who can't retaliate, as per Frier's perspective. "As long as it's amusing, irrespective of who we might inadvertently offend, that's no longer tolerable," she stated. Born in Cologne.

