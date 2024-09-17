In the race for Chancellor's nomination, Söder relinquishes Merz's advantageous position.

It's been a hot topic for quite some time now: Who will be the Union's prospective chancellor contender? Now, this question seems to have an answer. As per several media outlets, the position might be filled by CDU leader Merz.

CSU leader Markus Söder appears to be withdrawing from the Union's chancellor race, potentially paving the way for CDU chairman Merz. According to sources close to the situation, both leaders plan to propose Merz as the candidate, pending approval from the committees of both parties. This news was reported by Reuters. At 12 noon in Berlin, Merz and Söder are scheduled to hold a joint press conference.

Initially, the two party leaders mentioned they would decided the Union's 'K-question' by late summer. With this latest development, it's widely anticipated that the Union will contest the next federal election with Merz in the lead. However, the final say lies with the party committees.

The press conference comes after North Rhine-Westphalia's Minister President Hendrik Wüst announced on Monday evening that he was stepping down from the chancellor race and voiced his support for Merz. He expressed his contentment if the CSU also backed "Merz as a powerful common candidate."

Widespread Support for Merz within the CDU

Since then, numerous other CDU politicians have publicly endorsed Merz and urged unity among the parties. Union parliamentary manager Thorsten Frei urged the Union parties to present a united front. "Winning requires a high level of unity," said the CDU politician to the "Rheinische Post." Union parliamentary vice-president Jens Spahn welcomed Wüst's decision to step aside. "Hendrik Wüst's decision is a significant stepping stone for the Union's unity and, thus, for the election victory in 2025," said the CDU politician to the "Rheinische Post." The new head of the Christian Democratic Workers' Association (CDA), Dennis Radtke, shared a similar sentiment. He described Wüst's decision as "an important signal." "Only through unity and strong team spirit can elections be won," said the European politician to the newspaper.

CDU deputy chairwoman Karin Prien had previously hinted at a potential agreement between the CDU and CSU regarding a chancellor candidate. On ntv, Prien stated, "Now it's time to achieve results." On Söder's aspirations, Prien said, "Somebody wanted to be nominated, but nobody called."

Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz seems to be preparing for Merz's potential chancellor candidacy. "Otherwise, it's as I've been saying for a long time, I'm fine with Mr. Merz being the Union's chancellor candidate," said Scholz.

The European Parliament will undoubtedly be interested in the Union's choice for chancellor, given its influence in European politics. With the potential approval of both CDU and CSU committees, Merz could become the Union's chancellor candidate, as suggested by several media outlets.

