In the provided text, Vice President Harris expresses her intention to decisively outperform President Trump in critical electoral states.

In the United States, the presidential race is tightening down to a battle in seven pivotal states. The opponents, Trump and Harris, are practically even in surveys conducted in these states. The race could be decided by a handful of thousand votes at the end of it all.

As of now, former President Trump appears to be gaining ground in several crucial swing states against Vice President Harris. A recent survey conducted by the "New York Times" and Siena College reveals that Trump is ahead of Harris in Arizona, Georgia, and North Carolina.

In Arizona, Trump maintains a lead of five percentage points over Harris. Back in August, Harris was ahead by five percentage points. The Arizona election is projected to be a tight one, given that Biden clinched the state in 2020 by a scant margin of approximately 10,000 votes.

The poll was released at a time when the Democrats are feeling encouraged due to their impressive fundraising efforts, particularly following Harris' triumphant debate against the GOP candidate. The majority of the spectators agreed that Harris emerged victorious in the debate.

On the Eastern seaboard, Trump is leading in Georgia by four points and North Carolina by two points. North Carolina has not voted for a Democratic presidential candidate since Obama's first term in 2008 and went to Trump in 2020 with a considerable lead of around 75,000 votes. However, Harris had a slight advantage in the last "New York Times" poll in August.

Georgia, on the other hand, was won by the Democrats in 2020 by a narrow margin of around 11,000 votes. Trump is ahead of Harris by several percentage points in various surveys conducted so far.

Arizona, Georgia, and North Carolina are among the seven swing states that may determine the election's outcome in November, alongside Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. Despite this, Harris might still clinch the election without these three states, but she would likely need to win all four of the other swing states. According to a poll by Quinnipiac University, Harris leads Trump in Pennsylvania by 6 percentage points and in Michigan by 5 percentage points. The situation is particularly close in Wisconsin, where Harris and Trump are separated by just 1 percentage point with 48% and 47% respectively. At present, Trump holds a small lead in Nevada according to several surveys.

Nevertheless, a national survey conducted by the "TV network NBC" over the weekend reveals Harris with a lead among registered voters, with a score of 49% to Trump's 44%. Harris has also seen a 16-point improvement in her popularity rating. In July, the Democrats, led by Biden, were trailing behind Trump in this poll.

National poll numbers alone cannot predict the election's outcome, as the winner is determined by securing more than 270 electoral votes. These electoral votes are allocated based on the results in each state. Apart from Maine and Nebraska, the candidate with the most votes receives all the electoral votes, regardless of the margin.

In the context of the tightening US presidential election in 2024, the dynamic in Arizona is noteworthy. Former President Trump currently leads Vice President Harris in Arizona by five percentage points, a significant shift from August when Harris had a similar lead.

Furthermore, in the crucial state of Georgia, Trump holds a four-point lead over Harris, a situation that could potentially flip the state from Democratic to Republican, given its narrow margin of victory for Democrats in the previous election.

Read also: