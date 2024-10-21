In the potential future, Navalny's spouse could contest for the presidency in Russia.

"Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny's wife aims to return to Russia and even consider running for president, but only when Vladimir Putin is no longer in power. Speaking with BBC, Julia Navalnaya expressed her intentions," she stated.

"My adversary is Vladimir Putin. I'm dedicated to dismantling his regime as soon as possible," she declared. "Once the chance arises, I will enter the political arena - as a contender."

Navalny met his demise in a Russian penal colony in February. This facility is known for its harsh conditions, making it one of the toughest in the nation. Navalny was convicted of fraud and extremism and was sentenced to serve over 30 years in prison. He consistently denied the charges, calling them politically motivated. His spouse now alleges Putin ordered his assassination.

The Kremlin denies these claims. According to their investigation, Navalny succumbed to a variety of health issues. Navalnaya disavows this conclusion. The Anti-Corruption Foundation, which she now leads in place of her deceased husband, promises to present incriminating evidence regarding the circumstances of his death once all the facts become available.

Julia Navalnaya unequivocally stated that she would only consider participating in the [Election of the President] once Vladimir Putin is no longer in power. After Navalny's passing, the Anti-Corruption Foundation led by his wife continues to investigate his death, hoping to discover evidence contradicting the Kremlin's claims of natural causes.

