Vincent Kompany sauntered across the pitch, giving pats on the back to his teammates, while Bayern's pros were applauded by the traveling supporters. Led by double-scorer Thomas Müller, Munich's team provided a winning debut for their new coach in competitive play. Kompany mostly watched from the sidelines, clapping repeatedly, as Bayern won 4-0 (2:0) against second-division newcomers SSV Ulm in the DFB-Pokal.

"We were focused, but not perfect," said Müller on ZDF. "It's enjoyable, I feel good - but it's not about me." He pointed out a significant contrast to their performances in the previous season.

Kompany, who left Leon Goretzka out of the squad, could continue an existing record series: as usual since the 1995/96 season, Munich advanced to the second round.

Müller's early goals (12th/15th minute) allowed Kompany to enjoy a peaceful summer evening at the Donaustadion. After the break, his team missed the opportunity to secure a safe lead against the relentless Ulmers. Only Kingsley Coman (79th) and substitute Harry Kane (90+3) scored the remaining goals.

Müller's goals moved him into the top 8 on the all-time DFB-Pokal scorers list with 35 and 36 goals. Yet, much of the conversation revolved around an absent team member. Goretzka, who was excluded from the squad for Munich's European Championship home game and struggling at the German record champions, did not feature in Bayern's squad for the uneven cup match.

"We have an exceptionally strong squad. We've improved our midfield," said sporting director Max Eberl prior to the match on ZDF. Goretzka is contracted, and Bayern respects all contracts. "It's normal to discuss how sporting prospects might look," said Eberl. Goretzka's contract runs until June 30, 2026 - his future remains uncertain.

The anticipated cup match between Ulm and Munich quickly lost its excitement. In front of Ralf Rangnick, who had celebrated great successes with Ulm as a "football professor" and was a candidate for the Munich coaching position, the hosts fought valiantly. Every challenge, every tackle by the team of the former Bayern women's coach, Thomas Wörle, received cheers from the majority of the 17,400 spectators in the packed Donaustadion.

But Munich's Mr. Cup, Müller, dictated the flow of the game as anticipated. Joshua Kimmich chipped the ball to Müller, who effortlessly converted in his typical style. The imminent 35-year-old added another goal immediately after a cross from Serge Gnabry. Only Charly Körbel (70 for Eintracht Frankfurt) and Manfred Kaltz (67 for Hamburger SV) have played more DFB-Pokal games for a club than Müller for Bayern (66).

After the break, Kompany waited until the smoke from a boisterous pyrotechnic display from the Bayern corner had dissipated before taking his seat on an aluminum box. Then the tall Belgian, who shook many hands in the Donaustadion, returned to his coaching area at the front.

The Ulm team, who lost goalkeeper Christian Ortag after a good 30 minutes due to a thick bump and dizziness, did not lose heart. The hosts even gave the impression of drawing level at 1-2. However, despite winning four friendlies and drawing one, Kompany, who introduced Kane for his debut in the DFB-Pokal, remained unbeaten in the sixth match. In the final stages, new signings João Palhinha and Michael Olise also got their first taste of competitive action for Bayern.

