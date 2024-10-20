In the NFL's London series, the Jacksonville Jaguars secure a substantial victory by pounding the New England Patriots.

At the Wembley Stadium, which has been like a second home for the Jaguars as of late, they managed to secure a much-desired victory in impressive fashion.

Scores from Brian Thomas Jr., Tank Bigsby, and Parker Washington placed the Jaguars in a commanding position. Bigsby added another touchdown in the second half to prolong the touchdown festivity.

Heading into their second game in a row at Wembley, the Jaguars were facing a troubling time, and their supporters' anxiety wouldn't have been alleviated by their poor turnout in the game's opening stages.

New England made short work of advancing down the field on their initial drive and were rewarded with an early touchdown. Freshman quarterback Drake Maye found JaMycal Hasty in the endzone, enabling the running back to evade defenders and score.

With a 1-5 record prior to the game, the Jaguars' offense had been underperforming. Under the grey, overcast London skies, things seemed to be aligning for another less-than-stellar outing for the Jaguars after their first drive ended with a punt.

However, Trevor Lawrence and his teammates rallied to counteract the early pressure and soon found the elusive rhythm they had been yearning for.

Following a Patriots field goal that elevated the score to 10-0, Lawrence connected with Thomas Jr. for the Jaguars' initial touchdown of the day, reducing the deficit.

Two touchdowns soon became three for the Jaguars. Bigsby led his team on a series of plays that resulted in a touchdown, and the scoreboard now read 14-10 in favor of Jacksonville.

Before Jacksonville fans had even had a chance to relax following Bigsby's touchdown, they erupted in cheers again to celebrate another thrilling play. Washington sent Wembley into a frenzy when he returned a Patriots punt 96 yards for a touchdown, overshadowing all his opposition in the process. The wide receiver weaved past the pursuing defenders before collapsing into the endzone to celebrate an unforgettable moment during his London excursion. The Jaguars then scored twice in a row to exacerbate the Patriots' difficulties and end the first half with an unassailable advantage.

The exhilarating first-half performance couldn't be replicated after the break, and Jacksonville appeared to be gliding towards a straightforward victory.

However, time was draining away in the fourth quarter when New England's offense showed signs of life, making the second half significantly more lively. Maye tossed a touchdown to K.J. Osborn, offering Patriots supporters a glimmers of hope.

However, this optimism was short-lived, after a New England turnover on downs, Bigsby added another touchdown to the tally, effectively putting an end to any hopes of a close game.

Post-victory, the Jaguars will be heading back to the United States with slightly improved morale, having secured a 1-1 record during their stay in London. The pressure on quarterback Lawrence and head coach Doug Pederson has been partially alleviated, as they prepare to face the Green Bay Packers during their homecoming game on Sunday.

For New England, the lengthy trip home provides head coach Jerod Mayo and young quarterback Maye with much to ponder on as they strive to improve on their 1-6 record prior to their Week 8 matchup against the New York Jets in the NFL season.

The Jaguars' impressive sporting display at Wembley included touchdowns from Thomas Jr., Bigsby, and Washington, helping them overcome early difficulties.

Despite New England's poor start, the Patriots managed to score in the first half and show signs of life in the fourth quarter, but Bigsby's additional touchdown sealed their fate.

