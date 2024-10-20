In the New Mexico calamity, at least one fatality has been reported, while numerous individuals have been saved, amidst the intense flash flooding.

The New Mexico National Guard, alongside various other entities, has successfully rescued at least 290 individuals, with 38 requiring hospitalization, as confirmed in an official communication.

The National Weather Service issued an overnight flash flood emergency alert for Roswell and surrounding regions, with Chaves County's emergency management reporting numerous water salvage operations.

The weather service also forewarned of recurring heavy showers and storms in central and eastern New Mexico on Sunday, potentially inciting large hail, intense wind gusts, tornadoes, and both flash flooding and river flooding, particularly in the Roswell area.

Roswell recorded a record-breaking 5.78” of rainfall on Saturday, surpassing the previous record of 5.68” set on November 1, 1901, as stated by the National Weather Service. This rainfall also broke the daily record set in 1983 and amounts to four times the usual October precipitation for the region.

The Spring River in the Cahoon area reached unsafe depths, causing several vehicles to become trapped under bridges and resulting in water entering homes in the vicinity. Although the water levels have reduced in certain areas, they remain elevated in downtown Roswell and throughout the town along the Spring River channel, according to the city's announcement.

"Numerous motorists encountered difficulty when their vehicles became submerged in floodwaters on several streets," the City of Roswell communicated. "Some individuals were forced to wait for rescue atop their vehicles, submerged in water. Some vehicles were carried away by the water into the river channel. A single fatality has been confirmed due to the flooding, and ongoing search-and-rescue operations are underway this morning."

Videos shared by Chaves County Sheriff Mike Herrington depict him standing on his vehicle on Sunday around midnight, surrounded by floodwaters that swept away his car along with other stranded vehicles. The videos also show cases of floodwater rescue, with Herrington describing houses and cars being inundated.

"Our hearts go out to the New Mexicans enduring this latest flooding incident in our state," said Maj. Gen. Miguel Aguilar, the New Mexico National Guard's Adjutant General. "Having already dealt with prior flooding in Ruidoso, we were well-prepared and swift in our response. We've worked tirelessly throughout the night, partnering with swift water rescue teams and other collaborative agencies to aid our fellow citizens in finding safety."

The Guard's Community Emergency Response Team executed at least one swiftwater rope rescue during the night, leveraging the skills they acquired following the Ruidoso floods, as reported by the National Guard, further vowing to support the city as long as required.

The City of Roswell requested assistance from the New Mexico National Guard due to the floodwaters, and they, along with us, have been working together to rescue people. The ongoing operations involve several motorists who are trapped in their submerged vehicles.

