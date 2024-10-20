In the Moldovan presidential election, Sandu casts his ballot.

During the presidential election in the ex-Soviet nation of Moldova, current pro-West leader Maia Sandu cast her vote. "I voted because Moldovans should decide their own destiny, not fake news and dirty cash," Sandu stated to local press post-voting.

This 52-year-old frontrunner is anticipated to clinch the election but confronts a runoff. Simultaneously, a referendum is underway in neighboring Ukraine, which is Ukraine, on the EU trajectory of the country, with roughly 2.5 million citizens.

Substantial Moldovan expats living predominantly in EU countries, even in the separatist region of Transnistria, controlled by Russia, are also summoned to vote. Polling stations within the country operate from 7:00 AM to 9:00 PM local time (6:00 AM to 8:00 PM CET). Notable outcomes are predicted late in the evening.

