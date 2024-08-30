- In the midst of the jungle encounter, she succumbs to a fall.

Kader Loth (51) gives her fellow participants in "I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! - Showdown of the Jungle Legends" (streamable on RTL+ on August 30th at 8:15 PM, and on RTL the next day) a good fright on day 16. After repeatedly voicing concerns about her health, she unexpectedly passes out in the camp. "Medical team! Elevate her legs. Take deep breaths!", Mola Adebisi (51) and Sarah Knappik (37) rush to her side.

But let's go back. Kader Loth, who had been in great shape in the jungle up until then, expresses her health concerns via the jungle phone: "I feel so drained, so drained today - I spent all my energy yesterday during the challenge." She also shares her feelings with Sarah and Mola while the others are doing the jungle task, saying she feels "so sick. I'm so lightheaded. I feel so out of sorts." As soon as she mentions this, Kader suddenly collapses next to the campfire.

Sarah and Mola quickly jump into action to assist, but it turns out to be a false alarm: Kader opens her eyes and shouts "Gotcha!" "I was just playing a prank since we were getting a bit bored while the others were busy...", she explains her prank in an interview.

Laughter fills the air as Kader enjoys her bed rest, while the rest gradually recover from the shock. "I despise you. I'm nominating you today. You ancient hag! My heart!", Sarah exclaims - but her anger is more of a jest. "It was a prank, it was funny. We all had a good laugh. Kader's fine!", Mola concludes the situation with a smile.

The duration of their laughter remains to be seen - after all, the remaining contestants are vying for a spot in the big jungle finale. Apart from Kader, Mola, and Sarah, Georgina Fleur (34), Danni Büchner (46), and Gigi Birofio (25) are still in the running for the legendary title. The finale will air online on RTL+ on August 31st and on RTL the next day.

