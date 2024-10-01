"In the midst of amorous wind ensemble" or "Enamored wind orchestra's harmony"

Heiner Bauer is Back in Action, Favorite Cow "Crazy" Receives a Welcome Pat: The Farm Party Goes Full Throttle in Gorgeous Lower Franconia

After the barn social event's halfway mark, one question lingers on everyone's lips: How's Farmer Heiner? The 70-year-old Palatine was overwhelmed by the chaos and ended up at a neighboring hospital for a thorough examination. Inka Bause, the farm's leading lady, has some good news: "Heiner's on the mend again, he'll be joining you soon," she announces, prompting the three gals, Ulrike, Petra, and Heike, to clap and cheer.

Two hours later, Horse enthusiast Ulrike remains in high spirits. She was chosen by Heiner for the upcoming farm week. Before the social event gets into high gear, other farmers also make their choices. Camel breeder Marvin expresses his feelings with a warm hug for both Sabrina and Eva. Even Lower Saxon Heino finally steps out of his shell and points towards mortician Markus.

Now, it's time to tap the farm party's traditional keg. Inka takes a shot at it, and the beer starts flowing like a river. After a few pints, some wine, and some cheerful schlager tunes, farmers can't wait for their farm week. The farmers have gone out of their way to make a great first impression on the anticipating Princes and Princesses as soon as they disembark from the train station.

Cold Brews, Delicious Nibbles, and the Playful Cow "Crazy"

Poultry farmer Andreas has prepared a beautifully decorated hay wagon for Lisa-Marie. The 31-year-old banker is overjoyed. Lisa-Marie is even more thrilled about the cute guy heading her way: "Super, I still have a fridge full of it at home!" reveals Andreas. After a hearty welcome from the parents and some delightful snacks, Lisa-Marie beams with pleasure: "It's nice to be here!" the farmhand grins.

Elsewhere, there's a surge of excitement at the start. Dairy farmer Manfred from Upper Bavaria welcomes his farm lady Susanne behind the wheel of an old-timer convertible. "I felt like James Bond with his Bond girl," he chuckles after their arrival at the farm. Manfred's beloved cow "Crazy" is particularly looking forward to Susanne. Susanne is also delighted and greets the excited bovine with a gentle caress.

The shy Yannik meets the lively Michelle at the train station. Even during the tractor ride to the farm, the farmgirl sets the flirt mode: "He's my beach boy!" reveals the student. Later, during the room inspection, Michelle turns it up another notch: "It's not impossible that two people might sleep here too!" Whether it will also spark between horsewoman Jenny and her farm boy Sweer remains to be seen. At the first garden brunch, vegetarian dishes are welcomed with lukewarm enthusiasm: "It tastes a bit like an acquired taste," grumbles the 63-year-old agricultural expert.

What's still a mystery about cattle farmer Marcel is yet to be revealed. However, it's unlikely to be a vegetarian paradise in Lower Franconia: besides cattle farming, Marcel also runs a slaughterhouse. But before getting into that, farm hand Jasmin has a warm welcome waiting for her. The 30-year-old farmgirl isn't just greeted by a vivid livestock transport truck, but also a full brass band. The orchestra springs to life, creating a lively atmosphere at the station: "That was a fantastic welcome!" exclaims Jasmin.

Soon after, the farm girl is already in her stylish guest room, amazed by the sight: "I didn't expect such modern and awesome facilities," she says. Marcel stands by her, chest swollen with pride. In Lower Franconia, the sun is shining at the beginning of the farm week, just as it is everywhere else where farm guests establish their love nests.

