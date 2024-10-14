In the midst of a game, notable Detroit Lions defensive player Aidan Hutchinson was forced off the field due to a fractured tibia.

During the third quarter, Hutchinson suffered an injury after bringing down Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. As he attempted to wrap up the QB, his leg clashed with a teammate's, causing him to stumble and hit the ground instantly.

The third-year defensive end eventually needed assistance to leave the field, with players from both teams expressing concern and fans at AT&T Stadium offering applause.

Detroit announced Hutchinson's absence for the remainder of the match due to a lower leg injury.

Post-game, Detroit's head coach Dan Campbell provided an update on Hutchinson, revealing a broken tibia that required immediate surgery and describing the situation as "difficult."

"He's receiving excellent care right now," Campbell declared to reporters. "He's receiving attention. He's staying put here, and regrettably, he'll be out for a little while, which is hard. It's heartbreaking when you lose someone like him."

Campbell added that they would gain more information about the injury in the ensuing days and wished Hutchinson well.

Hutchinson, the second overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft, had notched 7.5 sacks in the first five games of the season and a total of 27.5 sacks in his 38 career games in the league.

Detroit running back David Montgomery described Hutchinson's injury as an "unfortunate setback" for the team.

"A major, major blow for us, and it feels more personal now due to the man Hutchinson is and the character he possesses and the impact he has on the locker room and the team," Montgomery expressed, according to ESPN. "So, personally, this hit me hard for a man like Hutchinson, who was the soul of this team, and he still is."

The Lions ended the game with a win, improving to 4-1 on the season, while the Cowboys dropped to 3-3.

Detroit will face the 5-0 Vikings and Sam Darnold in Minnesota on the following Sunday, while Dallas will battle the 3-3 49ers in San Francisco.

Despite his significant contributions to the team, Hutchinson's injury sustained during a sporting event forced him to miss the rest of the match.

Given Hutchinson's integral role in the team's success on the field, his absence in future sports matches will undoubtedly be felt.

Read also: