Handball Bundesliga - In the last second: Eisenach wins at Rhein-Neckar Löwen

ThSV Eisenach has secured its first away points in its ninth away game. The first-division handball club won 27:26 (13:13) at the Rhein-Neckar Löwen in Mannheim. In front of 8602 spectators, Manuel Zehnder was the best scorer with 13 goals, including four converted seven-meter penalties.

The newly promoted team started confidently, but was not able to keep the Lions at bay for long. This was not least due to some strong saves by goalkeeper David Späth, who saved 42% of Eisenach's shots on goal in the first half. The second half got off to a very even start. Neither team managed to pull away decisively and the game was decided at the last second.

After a technical error by Zehnder, possession changed hands with 13 seconds remaining, but the Lions failed with their attempt on goal. On the counter-attack, Olle Forsell Schefvert was fouled and Zehnder stepped up from the 7-meter spot. He converted at the last second to make the final score 27:26 for Eisenach.

Source: www.stern.de