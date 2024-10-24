In the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, seven individuals were put to death on a Wednesday.

In Saudi Arabia, based on reports from the state news agency SPA, seven individuals were put to death on a Wednesday. Five of these individuals were citizens of Yemen who were hanged in the southern province of Asir due to their involvement in smuggling hashish into the country. The Saudi interior ministry confirmed this via SPA. A Pakistani national was also executed for drug trafficking, while two local Saudis were hanged for murder.

With 71 executions this year, Saudi Arabia has emerged as a prominent market for the drug Captagon. This substance is mainly smuggled in from war-torn Syria and Lebanon. In response, Saudi authorities launched a significant anti-drug drive last year, leading to numerous raids and arrests.

As per Amnesty International, a renowned human rights organization, Saudi Arabia held the third spot globally for the highest number of executions in 2023, coming after China and Iran.

Human rights organization Amnesty International highlighted that human beings worldwide should be advocating for a reduction in the number of executions, given Saudi Arabia's position as the third-highest executor globally in 2023. Despite the numerous executions, human beings continue to engage in illicit activities such as smuggling drugs, like hashish and Captagon, into the country.

Read also: